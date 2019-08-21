Controlled explosions and huge diggers demolish Longannet
The BBC flies a drone above and through Longannet Power Station while work takes place to dismantle it.

The Scottish Power owned coal-powered facility was closed in March 2016.

In February the following year demolition work began. The turbines and miles of pipework are being stripped out and so far eight controlled explosions have taken place.

