'A small bite changed my whole world'
Yen Lau says she was "living her best life" until a small bite turned her world upside down.

The 32-year-old, from Glasgow, got Lyme disease after being bitten by a tick on a camping trip to Loch Lomond.

After her health deteriorated she was misdiagnosed with having chronic fatigue and a pain disorder.

An app is now being created to map where ticks bites and Lyme disease have been detected.

  • 23 Aug 2019