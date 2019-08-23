'A small bite changed my whole world'

Video

Yen Lau says she was "living her best life" until a small bite turned her world upside down.

The 32-year-old, from Glasgow, got Lyme disease after being bitten by a tick on a camping trip to Loch Lomond.

After her health deteriorated she was misdiagnosed with having chronic fatigue and a pain disorder.

An app is now being created to map where ticks bites and Lyme disease have been detected.