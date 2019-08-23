Scottish Twitter: 'Zip it, ya muppet'

Media player
Inside the Scottish Twitter exhibition: 'Zip it, ya muppet!'
Twitter has opened an immersive visitor centre in Edinburgh which pays homage to the Scottish Twitter community.
The exhibition features viral tweets re-imagined as oil paintings, interactive displays and even stained glass windows.
The centre is open until 25 August.
23 Aug 2019
