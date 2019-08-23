Media player
Art school student helping trainee surgeons
A Glasgow School of Art student has created a realistic fake kidney that could help train cancer surgeons.
Lisa Ferrie made the model using 3D printing and it is designed to teach surgeons how to remove tumours.
BBC Scotland's The Nine went to meet her at the McLellan Galleries in Glasgow, where her work has just gone on show.
23 Aug 2019
