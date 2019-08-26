Media player
Meet Scotland's new search and rescue dog
Mac, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's new dog, has been unveiled.
The English Springer Spaniel has been trained to enter collapsed buildings to search for casualties.
Mac, who is three, has his own safety kit including goggles.
26 Aug 2019
