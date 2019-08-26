Meet Mac, the rescue dog kitted out for a 999 call-out
Meet Scotland's new search and rescue dog

Mac, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's new dog, has been unveiled.

The English Springer Spaniel has been trained to enter collapsed buildings to search for casualties.

Mac, who is three, has his own safety kit including goggles.

