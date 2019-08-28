'We've never had official contact about our son's death'
Police in Thailand are being urged to investigate the unexplained death of a Scottish engineer in his own home.

The body of David Cornock, 37, was discovered by his wife, Grecelle, in their bungalow in Koh Samui on 2 May.

His father says the family have been "left in the dark" about the circumstances of their son's death. He spoke to BBC Scotland about being told David had died.

