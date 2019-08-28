'We've never had official contact about our son's death'

Media player
'We've never had officially contact about our son's death'
Police in Thailand are being urged to investigate the unexplained death of a Scottish engineer in his own home.
The body of David Cornock, 37, was discovered by his wife, Grecelle, in their bungalow in Koh Samui on 2 May.
His father says the family have been "left in the dark" about the circumstances of their son's death. He spoke to BBC Scotland about being told David had died.
28 Aug 2019
