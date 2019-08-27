Video

The BBC has hosted a special by-election hustings for the Shetland Holyrood constituency.

Eight of the 10 candidates took part at the event in the Mareel. The panel covered issues including transport, Brexit, independence and the environment.

The discussion was chaired by John Johnston with panellists Johan Adamson, Labour; Debra Nicolson, Scottish Green; Ian Scott, Independent; Michael Stout, Independent; Peter Tait - Independent; Ryan Thomson, Independent; Tom Wills, SNP and Beatrice Wishart, Scottish Lib Dems.

UKIP candidate Stuart Martin opted not to attend and the Conservative & Unionist candidate Brydon Goodlad was unable to attend and was instead represented by Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.