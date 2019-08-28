A Citizens' Assembly: An Irish perspective
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Scottish Citizens' Assembly: An Irish perspective

The Scottish Citizens' Assembly is recruiting members of the public to consider the kind of country we should be, and how to overcome the political problems we face. They'll then report back to MSPs.

The same approach was used in Ireland during the debate over the legalisation of abortion.

BBC Scotland's The Nine spoke to some of those involved, and to find out if it can work for Scotland.

  • 28 Aug 2019