Ruth Davidson has quit as leader of the Scottish Conservatives after eight years in the job.
In a statement, she said it had been the "privilege of my life" to have led the party.
But she said "much had changed" both politically and personally, which had led her to tender her resignation.
Ms Davidson had a baby son last year, and has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Boris Johnson - particularly over his approach to Brexit.
In her resignation speech, she talked about the personal cost of being a party leader.
29 Aug 2019
