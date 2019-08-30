Judge brings forward full shutdown hearing
A Scottish judge has rejected a request for a temporary halt to the suspension of the UK Parliament.

Lord Doherty refused to order an interim interdict over Boris Johnson's plan to shut down Westminster but says a full hearing should begin next Tuesday or Wednesday, instead of next Friday.

A group of 75 parliamentarians were seeking the interim interdict.

