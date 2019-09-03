Media player
Coming up: Judge hears parliament suspension case
Watch live judge Lord Doherty hearing arguments over the prime minister's plan to shut down the UK Parliament.
A cross-party group of parliamentarians wants a ruling at the Court of Session that Boris Johnson is acting illegally.
Parliament is due to be suspended for five weeks ahead of a Queen's Speech on 14 October.
The judge said it was in the interests of justice, and in the public interest, for the case to proceed as quickly as possible.
- This stream is due to being at about 10:15
-
