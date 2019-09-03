Coming up: Judge hears parliament suspension case

Video

Watch live judge Lord Doherty hearing arguments over the prime minister's plan to shut down the UK Parliament.

A cross-party group of parliamentarians wants a ruling at the Court of Session that Boris Johnson is acting illegally.

Parliament is due to be suspended for five weeks ahead of a Queen's Speech on 14 October.

The judge said it was in the interests of justice, and in the public interest, for the case to proceed as quickly as possible.