A plan to shut down the UK Parliament was hatched two weeks before it was publicly announced, a Scottish court has been told.

Aidan O'Neill, the Lawyer for those challenging the prorogation move, highlighted a document dated 15 August containing proposals to shut parliament in September.

He told the Court of Session in Edinburgh: "That appears to be developing government policy as of 15 August, but this court was told nothing of that and was told in fact that this judicial review is academic, hypothetical and premature.

"That is not true. This court and these petitioners were being actively misled."