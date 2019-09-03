Proroguing parliament 'political not legal'
UK government lawyer says proroguing parliament 'political not legal'

The UK government's lawyer, David Johnston, argued that proroguing parliament was a political decision for the government, rather than a legal matter for the court to decide.

David Johnston told the Court of Session: "There is certainly a wide spectrum of opinion all of which is entitled to respect but the question is where is the right forum for a resolution of views? Where is it? In my submission, it is not here."

