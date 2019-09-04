Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lord Doherty rules prorogation is a political and not legal matter
Lord Doherty rules that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had the right to suspend parliament for five weeks.
At the Court of Session in Edinburgh the judge made clear the move to prorogue was a political and not a legal one.
He told the court: "This is political territory and decision making which cannot be measured against legal standards but only by political judgements. Accountability for the advise is to parliament and ultimately the electorate and not to the courts."
-
04 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-49571464/lord-doherty-rules-prorogation-is-a-political-and-not-legal-matterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window