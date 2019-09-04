Cyclist falls in water during live news report
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cyclist falls into water during Sarah Smith's live news report

The BBC's Scotland Editor Sarah Smith was broadcasting outside Holyrood, reflecting on the news that Boris Johnson had lost a major vote in the House of Commons.

When she was speaking to Huw Edwards, live on BBC News at Ten, she was joined on screen by a cyclist.

The cyclist then misjudged one of the pools of water at the Scottish Parliament, and ended up going for an unplanned dip in the water.

  • 04 Sep 2019