Loch Ness - interviews from 1938
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Loch Ness Monster: 'Witnesses' describe their sightings in 1938

Sightings of the "Loch Ness Monster" may in fact be giant eels, according to scientists from New Zealand.

Analysis of DNA found in the loch's waters suggested there were no sharks, catfish or prehistoric creatures in the murky depths - but eels are present in large numbers.

The modern myth of Nessie dates from the 1930s when there were a number of reported sightings - as these 1938 BBC recordings reveal.

  • 05 Sep 2019