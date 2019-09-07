Media player
Playing hide and seek with books
"Look for a Book" Scotland has launched a national book hunt encouraging children to find, read and re-hide their favourite stories.
Books are hidden in communities, using the excitement of a treasure hunt the nurture a love of reading.
The Facebook group has gained 26,000 followers in just one month.
BBC Scotland's The Nine went to Kirkcaldy in Fife to meet some of the members.
07 Sep 2019
