Playing hide and seek with books
Video

"Look for a Book" Scotland has launched a national book hunt encouraging children to find, read and re-hide their favourite stories.

Books are hidden in communities, using the excitement of a treasure hunt the nurture a love of reading.

The Facebook group has gained 26,000 followers in just one month.

BBC Scotland's The Nine went to Kirkcaldy in Fife to meet some of the members.

  • 07 Sep 2019