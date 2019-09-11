SNP MP 'confident Supreme Court will uphold decision'

Video

The SNP MP who led the legal bid to try to stop Parliament from being closed for five weeks said she believed the highest UK court, the Supreme Court, would support her view.

Joanna Cherry was speaking after a panel of three judges at the Court of Session in Edinburgh found in favour of a cross-party group of politicians who were challenging the prime minister's move.

The UK government said it would appeal the judgement, made on Wednesday, at the Supreme Court in London next week.

Ms Cherry said outside court: "We feel utterly vindicated and I would feel confident that the UK Supreme Court will uphold this decision."