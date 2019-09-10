'Bricks and rubble crashed down on my van'

Media player
Electrician tells how rubble from Edinburgh blast fell on his van
Dozens of firefighters have tackled a fierce fire after an explosion at a tenement in Edinburgh.
The blast ripped through an upper storey of the building in Fountainbridge on Tuesday afternoon.
Electrician Andrew McQuater was driving past in his van - and describes how rubble fell on the vehicle.
10 Sep 2019
