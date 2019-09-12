Media player
Is Bert Cunningham the oldest walking footballer in the UK?
When Bert Cunningham had a serious operation in the early 1950s, his mother was told he had a 50-50 chance of surviving.
Over half a century later, the 90-year-old is still going strong - as a goalkeeper at his weekly walking football club.
In four years, he has hardly missed a training session.
12 Sep 2019
