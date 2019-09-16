Dementia-friendly concert proves a hit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dementia-friendly concert proves a hit

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra is the latest arts organisation to pilot dementia-friendly performances.

Their pilot concert was held in the afternoon in Glasgow with lights up and a shorter programme of specially chosen recognisable music.

People were able to join in, come and go as they pleased and even dance along. The first concert proved to be a sell-out hit.

  • 16 Sep 2019