'Falling in with the wrong crowd wasn't an option for me'

Video

People from the most deprived parts of Scotland are three times more likely to die before they turn 25 than those from the most affluent areas.

The research, by Heriot-Watt University, looked specifically at the link between poverty and deaths in young people - not just the link between poverty and life expectancy.

The report highlights "massive inequality" between rich and poor in Scotland. The charity Aberlour, that commissioned the research, is calling for more funding to tackle the problem.

Morgan Ross, a teenager from Govan in Glasgow, says her life could have turned out very differently because of where she grew up.