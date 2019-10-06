Junior ‘Ninja Karts’ speed around Lochgelly Raceway
Watch as young drivers race ‘Ninja Karts’ around the Lochgelly Raceway in Fife.

The non-contact junior racing formula is for six to 11-year-olds, with drivers racing at speeds in excess of 40mph.

Up to 30 young drivers take part in the races, usually over 12 laps of a short oval track.

  • 06 Oct 2019