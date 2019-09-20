Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Scottish model whose career took off at 60
Gillean McLeod is arguably Scotland most famous international model.
At the age of 60, a picture of her in a H&M swimwear line went viral and she's been in demand ever since.
During a visit to Scotland, Gillean spoke to The Nine's John Beattie, who she used to take care of on their trips from Borneo to school in Malaysia in the 1960s.
-
20 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window