The Scottish model whose career took off at 60
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Scottish model whose career took off at 60

Gillean McLeod is arguably Scotland most famous international model.

At the age of 60, a picture of her in a H&M swimwear line went viral and she's been in demand ever since.

During a visit to Scotland, Gillean spoke to The Nine's John Beattie, who she used to take care of on their trips from Borneo to school in Malaysia in the 1960s.

  • 20 Sep 2019