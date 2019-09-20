Climate protests fill the streets of Scotland
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Climate strike: Protesters fill the streets of Scotland

Thousands have joined protests across Scotland, with pupils leaving schools as part of a global "climate strike".

People took the streets from Shetland in the north to Dumfries in the south of the country.

The demonstrations form part of action around the world to demand urgent action on climate change.

  • 20 Sep 2019