Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rangers fans pay respect to ex-player Ricksen
Rangers fans have been paying their respects to ex-player Fernando Ricksen whose funeral is taking place in Glasgow.
The Dutch international died last week at the age of 43 after battling motor neurone disease since 2013.
The cortege made its way to Ibrox Stadium where it stopped briefly before a service at Wellington Church and a private, family cremation at Linn Crematorium.
-
25 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window