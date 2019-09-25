Rangers fans pay respect to ex-player Ricksen
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rangers fans pay respect to ex-player Ricksen

Rangers fans have been paying their respects to ex-player Fernando Ricksen whose funeral is taking place in Glasgow.

The Dutch international died last week at the age of 43 after battling motor neurone disease since 2013.

The cortege made its way to Ibrox Stadium where it stopped briefly before a service at Wellington Church and a private, family cremation at Linn Crematorium.

  • 25 Sep 2019