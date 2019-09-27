Johnson: Indyref was 'once-in-a-generation event'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Johnson: 2014 indyref was 'once-in-a-generation event'

Boris Johnson has vowed to bring forward measures to "compensate for the grave inadequacies" of the Scottish government.

In an interview with BBC Scotland ahead of the Conservative party conference, the prime minister attacked the SNP for their record on health and education.

He ruled out allowing a second referendum on Scottish independence.

  • 27 Sep 2019