Nicola Sturgeon 'open-minded' about interim prime minister
Scotland's first minister has said she is "open minded" about who might emerge to lead a temporary government if Boris Johnson is removed from office.
Nicola Sturgeon said she is "no fan" of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and is not pushing for him to become interim PM.
But she said opposition parties would have to compromise if they want to win a no confidence vote in Mr Johnson.
27 Sep 2019
