Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Calf rescued from water pipe by farmer
A three-week-old Aberdeen Angus calf has been saved following a major operation to rescue it from an underground water pipe.
Farmer Robert Osborne and stockman Iain Robertson said they struggled for two-and-a-half hours to get the calf free.
The alarm was raised on Tuesday after the Durisdeer farmer said he heard the animal making noises in the field.
He said they were eventually able to locate and free the calf, nick-named Trouble, with the help of a digger.
-
02 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window