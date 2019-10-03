Video

Schoolgirls Molly Cuddihy and Sara Millar became friends as they fought cancer - and now they are campaigning to improve services for younger patients.

Molly, 17, and Sara, 16, bonded in a teenage common room at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

But they were deeply moved when they witnessed a boy being asked to leave their "happy space" because he was only 12.

The girls are now raising money to create a dedicated pre-teen room in the hospital's Schiehallion Unit.