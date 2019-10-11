'Please find killer who ruined our lives'

Video

A mother has issued an emotional appeal to help find a killer who stabbed her son in front of his children.

Christopher Nicol, 27, was attacked inside his flat in Maple Road, Greenock, by a man who police believe knew Mr Nicol.

His mother Karen told a police press conference he was a "brilliant dad who worshipped his children".

Mr Nicol's children, aged five and six, have been receiving professional support.