'Please find killer who ruined our lives'

Mother's plea: 'Find the killer who ruined our lives'
A mother has issued an emotional appeal to help find a killer who stabbed her son in front of his children.
Christopher Nicol, 27, was attacked inside his flat in Maple Road, Greenock, by a man who police believe knew Mr Nicol.
His mother Karen told a police press conference he was a "brilliant dad who worshipped his children".
Mr Nicol's children, aged five and six, have been receiving professional support.
11 Oct 2019
