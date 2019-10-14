HMS Royal Oak damage revealed

Video

Eighty years after the sinking of the HMS Royal Oak, dramatic new images have revealed the extent of the damage caused by torpedoes launched from a German U-boat.

HMS Royal Oak was attacked on 14 October 1939 by a U-boat tasked with targeting the Royal Navy's Home Fleet's main base in Scapa Flow.

Those behind the Royal Oak 80 Survey Team project want to ensure the sinking is not forgotten by helping relatives of those lost, and the wider public, to visualise the ship's final resting place.