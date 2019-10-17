The LGBT+ elderly dance club tackling isolation

Video

A project aimed at bringing older members of the LGBTI+ community together through dance clubs has launched in Scotland.

Arts company All the Queen’s Men came up with the idea in Australia after research showed that older LGBTI+ people were feeling alone and isolated, especially in rural areas.

The National Theatre of Scotland, creative organisation Luminate and Eden Court Theatre in Inverness helped bring the clubs to Scotland.

It will lead to a “Coming Back Out Ball” in Glasgow next year, with other dances planned to take place throughout Scotland in the lead up to the ball.