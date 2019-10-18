Fire crews tackle car blaze on city street

Media player
Fire crews tackle car blaze on Glasgow street
A car has been set alight on a street on the south side of Glasgow.
Emergency crews were called to the Shawlands area of the city on Thursday evening.
Police believe the blaze was started deliberately.
-
18 Oct 2019
