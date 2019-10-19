‘This is a great deal for Scotland’
PM says deal gives Scotland chance to 'take back control' of fisheries

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists his Brexit deal will be "great for Scotland".

Mr Johnson is urging MPs to support the deal he has negotiated with the European Union.

The Prime Minister, while addressing the SNP benches, said Scotland can "take back control" of its fishing industry following the deal.

