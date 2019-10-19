Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PM says deal gives Scotland chance to 'take back control' of fisheries
Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists his Brexit deal will be "great for Scotland".
Mr Johnson is urging MPs to support the deal he has negotiated with the European Union.
The Prime Minister, while addressing the SNP benches, said Scotland can "take back control" of its fishing industry following the deal.
19 Oct 2019
