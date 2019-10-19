SNP's Blackford: 'Scotland has been shafted'

Video

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Scotland was being "totally and utterly shafted" by the PM's Brexit deal.

He made the comment in his House of Commons speech where MPs are debating the exit deal agreed between UK and EU leaders on Thursday.

Mr Blackford said: "An equal partner within the Union, a nation within the European Union - the broken promises from 2014 from this government and the Better Together campaign could not be more stark then they are today.

"Scotland has been totally and utterly shafted by this prime minister and this Tory government."