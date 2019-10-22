Overtaking police car crashes into lights

Media player
Overtaking police car crashes into traffic lights
A police officer has been fined after crashing his patrol car into a set of traffic lights in Perth.
PC Mark Chance overtook a cyclist, who was a colleague who had pulled out of the force's car park 50m away.
Chance, 25, was fined £600 and had six penalty points added to his licence.
22 Oct 2019
