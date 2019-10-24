Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Disgraceful that Scotland can't control own migration'
Foreign policy writer Robert Somynne says it is "disgraceful" that Scotland doesn't have control over its own migration policy.
As a descendant of Windrush immigrants, he says he has always felt welcome in Scotland and doesn't want that to change.
He was asked on on BBC Debate Night about the "detrimental effect" that ending freedom of movement could have on Scotland’s economy.
-
24 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-50162436/disgraceful-that-scotland-can-t-control-own-migrationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window