Son, 10, saves mother in 328ft ravine fall
A 10-year-old boy climbed more than 300ft down a ravine to save his mother who was seriously injured in a fall.
Oban Mountain Rescue praised the boy who used his mum's phone to call the emergency services to give directions to their location.
The boy was also accompanied by his father and two sisters when the accident happened.
The woman is said to be "out of danger and comfortable" in hospital.
24 Oct 2019
