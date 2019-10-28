'Our cosmetic surgery went wrong'

Media player
'Our surgeons left the country after our cosmetic surgery'
Cosmetic surgery is a booming industry in the UK, with 65,000 operations carried out last year.
But BBC Disclosure has discovered some companies use surgeons from abroad who fly in and out of the country, leaving patients exposed if complications arise.
Reporter Lucy Adams has spoken to three women who experienced complications when their surgeon was not around to provide immediate aftercare.
Watch "'Disclosure: When Cosmetic Surgery Goes Wrong" on BBC One on Monday, 28 October at 20:30 and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.
28 Oct 2019
