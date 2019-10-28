'Our cosmetic surgery went wrong'

Video

Cosmetic surgery is a booming industry in the UK, with 65,000 operations carried out last year.

But BBC Disclosure has discovered some companies use surgeons from abroad who fly in and out of the country, leaving patients exposed if complications arise.

Reporter Lucy Adams has spoken to three women who experienced complications when their surgeon was not around to provide immediate aftercare.

