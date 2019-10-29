Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ruth Davidson: 'I choose Holyrood' over PR job
The former Scottish Conservative leader says that if she is being forced to choose between a second job and Holyrood, she wants to concentrate on being an MSP.
Ruth Davidson had accepted a £50,000 a year role with a communications firm but has now said she will not take it up.
Ms Davidson told BBC Scotland News that she felt she had gone through the proper process but that "perception" had driven her to reconsider.
