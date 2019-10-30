New footage shows Clutha crash aftermath

Media player
New footage shows Clutha helicopter crash aftermath
New footage released by the Crown Office shows the aftermath of the Clutha helicopter crash in Glasgow in 2013.
An inquiry into the disaster has found that the pilot "took a chance" and ignored low fuel warnings.
Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull said the tragedy happened because Captain David Traill ignored five warnings he received during the flight.
Read more: Inquiry says pilot 'took a chance' to ignore fuel warnings'
30 Oct 2019
