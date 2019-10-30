Fatal crash driver seen speeding on CCTV

Video

A man who was jailed for causing the death of his friend in a car crash is seen speeding on CCTV.

Martin Cameron's orange Ford Fiesta was filmed travelling at around 125mph in Inverness.

The 25-year-old driver has been jailed and banned from the road for causing the death of his friend, Shaun Allan, in a high-speed crash.

Cameron had previously been banned from driving three times before the fatal crash in May 2018.