Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Ian Wood: Aberdeen must become 'energy city'
Aberdeen will become "a major global energy city" not just an oil and gas city, says businessman Sir Ian Wood.
The former chairman of the Wood Group says his "nightmare" is that there will be a generation who can't find jobs in the city.
Sir Ian told BBC Debate Night he sees "positive green shoots" that will give Aberdeen an economy in a changing energy industry.
-
31 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window