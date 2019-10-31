Massive blast brings down more of power station
Video

Massive blast brings down more of Longannet power station

The latest demolition "blow down" has destroyed part of the turbine hall at the former Longannet power station.

Longannet, in Fife, had at one time been Europe's biggest coal-fired plant before it was finally closed by Scottish Power in 2016.

Last year, ScottishPower became the first UK energy company to shift completely to wind power. Demolition work is set to continue into next year.

