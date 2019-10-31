Massive blast brings down more of power station

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Massive blast brings down more of Longannet power station
The latest demolition "blow down" has destroyed part of the turbine hall at the former Longannet power station.
Longannet, in Fife, had at one time been Europe's biggest coal-fired plant before it was finally closed by Scottish Power in 2016.
Last year, ScottishPower became the first UK energy company to shift completely to wind power. Demolition work is set to continue into next year.
-
31 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-50256962/massive-blast-brings-down-more-of-longannet-power-stationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window