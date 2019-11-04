AI recognition drones to find missing people

Media player
AI recognition technology being used to find missing people
Advanced recognition technology is being deployed on drones to help find missing and vulnerable people.
The joint project, between Police Scotland, Thales and the University of the West of Scotland, sees remotely-piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) fitted with cameras and thermal imaging sensors capable of recognising shapes.
Police Scotland says the system is not a spy drone and it complies with legislation on the use of drone technology.
04 Nov 2019
