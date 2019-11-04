Media player
Thirty years on: Scotland's LGBT bookshops
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the release of the first Scottish collection of LGBT literature.
BBC Scotland's The Nine set up a discussion between Sigrid Nielsen and Bob Orr, who co-founded the first LGBT bookshop in Scotland, and Charlotte and Fionn Duffy, who now own the only LGBT bookshop in Scotland.
04 Nov 2019
