Clara Ponsati: 'I feel outrage and injustice'

A new European arrest warrant has been issued for a St Andrews University professor accused of rebellion for her part in the 2017 push for independence in Catalonia.

Clara Ponsatí is wanted in Spain on charges of sedition and the misuse of public funds for her role as education minister in the Catalan government.

She told BBC Scotland's political correspondent Niall O'Gallagher that it was a "political prosecution" and said she was ready to fight extradition.