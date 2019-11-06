Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'When I heard I owed £1.2m, I thought it was a joke'
For decades, plumbing firm boss Murray Menzies paid into a pension scheme for his workers at a time when it was not compulsory.
But a series of complex changes to the law mean the 71-year-old is now being pursued for a huge "pension debt" to cover a shortfall in the fund he used.
It all began with a phone call from the man at the pension fund.
-
06 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window