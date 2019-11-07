'Scotland would face Greek austerity'

Media player
'We'd have Greek-style austerity if we had independence'
The Conservatives' Rachael Hamilton claims Scotland would face "Greek-style austerity" as an independent country.
The Berwickshire MSP clashed with the SNP's Stephen Gethins on BBC Debate Night.
Mr Gethins dismissed her comment as "absolute rubbish" and said there was no greater threat to Scotland's jobs and economy than Boris Johnson's Brexit plan.
